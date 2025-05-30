From May 21 to 27, 2025, Türkiye celebrated the fourth edition of Turkish Cuisine Week , a nationwide and global tribute to the country’s rich culinary heritage. This year’s theme, “Classics of Turkish Cuisine,” placed a spotlight on traditional recipes, sustainability, and the use of local ingredients, reflecting the enduring values of Turkish hospitality and craftsmanship.

The week ended with an inspiring address by the First Lady Emine Erdogan at the "Anatolian Cappadocia Bazaar" program at Cappadocia University on May 27. She spoke of the deeper meaning behind Türkiye’s culinary traditions. The goal of Turkish Cuisine Week is to showcase and maximize Türkiye’s gastronomic potential,, she said.

“Turkish cuisine is already a powerful attraction for the world. Yet, it is more than a universe of flavours—it is a tapestry of values. From our culinary traditions to our artisanal crafts, the cultural diversity we possess is a precious gift and trust from Anatolia,” she said.

The First Lady emphasised Turkish culinary practices and traditional crafts that reflect the deep cultural diversity inherited from Anatolia. “I am confident that with dedication and sincerity, our efforts will ensure this heritage is preserved and passed down to future generations.”

Throughout the week, all 81 provinces in Türkiye hosted events celebrating the diversity of regional cuisines—from olive oil-rich Aegean dishes to hearty Southeastern fare.

Local ingredients and time-honoured cooking techniques took centre stage in tastings, workshops, and demonstrations that honoured Türkiye’s culinary identity.

Life and cooking: Not too dissimilar

Connecting fundamental cooking methods with essential life values, the First lady emphasised that patience and time are key ingredients not only for a quality meal but for a meaningful life.

“In a world racing against time, I invite everyone to move in harmony with the natural rhythm of life. The slow food movement, which has gained great popularity in recent years, is perhaps the truest expression of this philosophy. A dish that simmers gently in a pot whispers to us that life cannot be rushed. It teaches us that patience and care must be placed at the heart of life itself.”

Her words raised cooking to a deeply spiritual practice, rich with meaning and intention. Emine Erdogan also underscored the importance of the dining table as a cornerstone of Turkish culture:

“Our tradition of generous hospitality is truly unparalleled in the world. At our tables, there is always a place for the guest of God. We believe that adding another plate to the table does not diminish our blessings but rather increases them.”

She highlighted the limitless spirit of tolerance rooted in Anatolia, along with the values of unity, solidarity, and community, reflected at the dining table.

According to her, family meals are powerful moments that reinforce emotional bonds, nurture affection, and keep loved ones connected through both happiness and hardship. These gatherings also play a vital role in children’s emotional and cognitive growth, creating cherished memories that support them throughout life and instilling a strong sense of belonging.

Türkiye has declared 2025 as the Year of the Family . In line with that, she reminded the the audience of the “importance to the life practices that revolve around the family table.” Her words resonated as a heartfelt reminder that Turkish cuisine is more than sustenance; it is a reflection of heritage, a medium for cultural exchange, and a symbol of togetherness.

“Let us not forget that the table itself is nourishment for the soul, a feast for the heart. It is at such tables, where families come together and unite, that spiritual immunity is strengthened, and we are shielded from the negative influences of the world.”

Meanwhile, celebrated Turkish master chef Yunus Emre Akkor led a remarkable culinary mission in Dakar, Senegal. He hosted a Turkish gala dinner featuring some of Türkiye’s most distinctive dishes.

“Receiving such heartfelt praise and hearing the reflections of our distinguished guests was an invaluable and enriching experience,” Akkor tells TRT World.

Turkish aromas wafting through the world