The wind that carries the call to prayer through the olive and almond groves of Turmus Ayya, occupied West Bank, is still, for a moment, haunted by screams.



Not loud. Faint. Almost drowned in the dusk chorus of birdsong and a muezzin's voice. But it's there. Caught forever in a surveillance clip. A boy is dying. He is only 14.

Amer Rabee had 11 bullets in him — two in his stomach, one in his leg, two in his hand, and two in his heart. Two tore through his teenage face. The other two perforated his shoulder.

This is what a doctor told his father, Mohammed Rabee, when he was summoned to collect his son's body from an Israeli military base, hours after Amer had gone to pick spring almonds with two childhood friends.

The groves are a sanctuary in Turmus Ayya, a small West Bank town of hills, memories, and returnees.



Located in the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate in the West Bank, the historic town with a population of 2,500, lies on a low knoll in a fertile plain, surrounded by fruit trees.

For Palestinian-American families like the Rabee, Shehada, and Igbara clans, it was a second home — New Jersey summers reimagined in old family houses, morning walks to the stone mosque, boys climbing almond trees.

But this Sunday, April 6, the almond grove turned into a killing field.

Thirty-six shots first. A pause. Then ten more.

Captured on video. Audio too. Gunfire and screams. Then deadly silence.

"I got a call from a neighbour," Mohammed Rabee said via a video link (from Turmus Ayya) at a community centre in New Jersey.

"He said they shot two. One is still on the ground. He said, 'I think it's your son.'"

Amer didn't make it.

His friend Ayub Igbara, also 14, is in critical condition, his body riddled with bullets. He lost 16 pints of blood before an Israeli checkpoint-delayed ambulance reached him.

Igbara, born in Little Ferry, New Jersey, and now a resident of the West Bank, has undergone two surgeries. More await.

Their friend Abed Shehada, 15, from Macon, Georgia, was also shot but is now stable.

All three are American citizens.

The Israeli army claims the boys were throwing rocks at cars. It labelled them "terrorists."

But Rabee's voice breaks through that defence.

"He is 14. Even if he threw a rock, is that a reason to empty 11 bullets into his body? Two in his heart?" he said.

"You catch a child. You don't kill him."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he is "asking for answers from the Israeli government."

US Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim have called for an inquiry and sanctions on violent Zionist settlers. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman has called Amer's killing "an atrocity."

"How can the Israeli military possibly justify shooting and killing an American teenager in cold blood?" she asked in a statement.

"The US must step in and stop this madness."

Yet the Rabee family feels forgotten.

"They called him a terrorist," said Amer's uncle, Rami Jbara.

"A child with no weapon, no tank, no gun. Just a kid climbing trees, picking almonds."