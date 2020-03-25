Fast News

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed tweeted that the Taliban was not involved.

Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP)

Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan's minority Sikhs in their place of worship in the heart of Kabul's old city on Wednesday, killing at least four people, a Sikh lawmaker said.

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said police responded promptly to Wednesday's attack and were at the site, where shooting is still underway. The place of Sikh worship is known as a Gudwara.

The lawmaker, Narindra Singh Khalsa, said he received a call from a worshipper inside the Gudwara telling him of the attack and rushed over to help.

There were about 150 worshippers inside the Gudwara at the time of the attack, he said, adding that at least four people have been killed.

The police are trying to dislodge the attackers, Khalsa said.

Sikhs have suffered widespread discrimination in the landlocked country and have also been targeted by militants.

In recent years, large numbers of Sikhs and Hindus have sought asylum in India, which has a Hindu majority and a large Sikh population.

In July 2018, a convoy of Sikhs and Hindus was attacked by a Daesh suicide bomber as they were on their way to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the eastern city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. Nineteen people were killed in that attack.

Source: AP