Five children and a woman were killed in the attack in a district of Kunar by a Pakistani military aircraft, according to Afghan officials.

A similar assault was also carried out in Afghanistan's Khost province near the border with Pakistan. (Reuters Archive)

At least five children and a woman have been killed in an eastern Afghan province when Pakistani military forces fired rockets along the border in a pre-dawn assault.

An Afghan government official and a resident in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province said Pakistani forces fired rockets early on Saturday.

"Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded in Pakistani rocket attacks in Shelton district of Kunar," provincial director of information Najibullah Hassan Abdaal said.

Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one name as many Afghans do, said the assault was carried out by Pakistani military aircraft. He confirmed the death toll.

A similar pre-dawn assault was also carried out in Afghanistan's Khost province near the border, another Afghan government official said.

Afghan foreign ministry said later on Saturday that it had summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul after the latest incidents.

In the Khost incident, "Pakistani helicopters bombarded four villages near the Durand line," the Afghan government official said on condition of anonymity.

"Only civilian houses were targeted and there were casualties," he added, but did not offer more details.

An Afghan tribal elder from Khost, Gul Markhan, confirmed the incident in Khost. Pakistani military officials were not immediately available for comment, and Taliban government spokesmen in Kabul declined to comment.

Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

Since the Taliban seized power last year in Afghanistan, border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were carrying out attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border known as the Durand line, which was drawn up in colonial times.

Border areas between the two countries have long been a stronghold for militant groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or the Afghan Taliban, that operate across the porous frontier.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the TTP has become emboldened and launched regular attacks against Pakistani forces.

Thousands of people usually cross the border daily, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.

