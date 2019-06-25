Robert Kocharyan, who was president from 1998 to 2008, has been charged with acting unlawfully by introducing a state of emergency in March 2008 following a disputed election. At least ten people were killed in clashes between police and protesters.

Armenia's President Robert Kocharyan speaks to the media after voting at a polling station in Yerevan. February 19, 2008. (Reuters Archive)

An Armenian court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of former president Robert Kocharyan, who was freed on bail from pre-trial detention last month, the RIA news agency reported.

He has already been arrested and released twice since last July after peaceful protests drove his former ally and successor, Serzh Sarksyan, from power and propelled the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan into the prime minister's job.

Kocharyan's lawyer said that the defence would appeal the decision to have the 64-year-old returned to jail.

Kocharyan told Reuters in May that powerful opposition forces were coming together to challenge the country's new leadership soon, and that he hoped to be among them.

Source: Reuters