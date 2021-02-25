Fast News

Nikol Pashinyan fires armed forces chief of general staff after top brass issued a statement demanding his resignation.

People attend an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, February 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has denounced an attempted military coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets, after the country's top military brass demanded his resignation.

"I consider the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces an attempted military coup. I invite all of our supporters to the Republic Square right now," he wrote on Facebook, referencing a central square in the capital Yerevan.

This is a developing story and will be updated later accordingly.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies