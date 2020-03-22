Fast News

Around one billion people around the world are confined to their homes, as the coronavirus death toll crosses 13,000. Here's what's happening on March 22:

Soldiers wearing facemasks leave a police station to be deployed to man roadblocks during the control of movement in Kuala Lumpur on March 22, 2020, amid fears over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP)

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Malaysian deploys army



Malaysia deployed the army to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.

The country has so far reported nine deaths and 1,183 infections.

Southeast Asia has recorded a total of more than 3,200 positive cases, with the other big centres being Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines.

The army was called in after some people continued to defy the restrictions that came into force on Wednesday, the defence minister said in a briefing after the deployment started at noon.

Afghanistan reports 10 new cases

Afghanistan reported 10 new cases of coronavirus as authorities restricted movement of civilians in the war-torn country, officials said.

Health minister Ferzoddin Feroz said 97 samples were tested in last 24 hours, 10 of them were positive.

The total number of positive cases rose to 34 on Sunday, he said adding two lawmakers were among the suspects and their samples have been sent for test.

"There is fear of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Kabul with around 6 million people," he said.

Thailand reports 188 new cases

Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said.

The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, told a news conference adding one patient had recovered.

"Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections," he said urging the public to stay home.

There has been one death in Thailand.

Sri Lanka police detain 291 violators of curfew

Sri Lanka police say they have detained 291 people for breaching a three-day curfew which has been imposed as part of strict measures designed to contain the spreading of the coronavirus in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Police said the detentions were made by police during patrols to ensure that people stay in their homes. The curfew was imposed on Friday and will end on Tuesday.

Some of them were arrested for boozing at a playground while some were loitering on streets during the curfew.

The government is urging people to stay at homes as the country's number of positive cases have risen to 77.

Singapore to close borders

Singapore said it will fully shut its borders starting Tuesday after recording its first two deaths.

The city-state has banned visitors from several countries and requires all short-term visitors to observe a 14-day home quarantine. But the government says all short-term visitors beginning Tuesday will be barred from entering or transiting through the country.

It said in a statement that this will reduce the risk of imported cases and free up resources to focus on its citizens. It added Singapore citizens, permanent residents and foreigners with a long-term work pass can return but must undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

The city-state of nearly 6 million people has recorded 432 cases so far. On Saturday, it reported that a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and an Indonesian visitor, 64, have succumbed to the virus.

First two cases confirmed in Gaza

The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gaza, Palestinian health officials said.

Two Palestinians who had travelled from Pakistan and entered Gaza through Egypt had tested positive for the virus late on Saturday and have been in quarantine in Rafah, a town near the Egyptian border, since their arrival on Thursday, the Gaza health ministry said.

Colombia health ministry confirms first death

Colombia's health ministry late on Saturday [local time]confirmed the country's first death attributed to the coronavirus.

The deceased was a 58-year-old man who worked as a taxi driver in the coastal city of Cartagena, the country's health ministry said in a statement.

US Vice President, his wife test negative

US Vice President Pence Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for coronavirus, his press office said late on Saturday [local time].

"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," the vice president's press secretary Katie Miller tweeted.

Earlier Pence had confirmed he would be tested for the virus after one of his office staffers contracted the illness.

Philippines reports 73 new cases

The Philippines reported 73 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 380, the health ministry said.

It also announced six more deaths related to coronavirus, bringing total fatalities to 25.

India launches curfew

India launched a 14-hour long curfew to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found to have contracted the disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation last week urged citizens to stay indoors from 0130 GMT to 1530 GMT - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic.

South Korea reports 98 new coronavirus cases, total 8,897

South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing national infections to 8,897, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The daily tally showed a continued downward trend in new cases, despite a slight jump on Saturday.

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, all but one imported

China reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, the fourth straight day of an increase, with all but one of those cases imported from overseas, according to the country's National Health Commission.

The new cases recorded on Saturday compared with 41 reported the previous day.

China has now recorded 81,054 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, and 3,261 deaths, including six on Saturday.

Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to combat the coronavirus.

The potential measures, which he said would be discussed later on Sunday, came after thousands of people flocked to Australia's beaches in recent days amid an unusually warm autumn spell.

Most of Sydney's main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were closed on Sunday.

Mexico confirms a total of 251 coronavirus cases, up 48 from prior day

Mexican health authorities said that there are 251 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico, 48 more cases than a day earlier.

Panama says two more people have died from coronavirus

Panama's health authorities said that two more people have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the Central American nation to three.

There are 245 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Panama as of Saturday, from 200 a day earlier, the national director of epidemiology Lourdes Moreno said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies