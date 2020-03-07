Fast News
The collapsed hotel is used for coronavirus quarantine, according to the official People's Daily.
Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening, officials said.
The 80-room hotel was recently converted to a quarantine facility for people who had recent contact with coronavirus patients, the People's Daily state newspaper reported.
Xinjia Hotel collapsed around 7:30 pm (1130 GMT) and around 23 people had been rescued by 9 pm, according to a Quanzhou city government statement.
State news agency Xinhua said rescue efforts were ongoing.
No reason for the collapse was given.
Source: AFP