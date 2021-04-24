Fast News

Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover that sparked turmoil in his country, arrived in Jakarta for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders seeking try to forge a path to end the violence in the impoverished nation.

Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (L) gestures as he is welcomed upon his arrival ahead of the ASEAN leaders' summit, at the Soekarno Hatta International airport in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2021. (Rusman/Indonesian Presidential Palace/Handout / Reuters)

Southeast Asian leaders have met Myanmar’s top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia as they seek to forge a path to end the violence in the impoverished nation.

There is little hope for an immediate breakthrough in Saturday's two-hour gathering in Jakarta between Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover that sparked turmoil in his country, and the seven heads of state and three foreign ministers representing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

But his decision to face them offers a rare chance for the 10-nation bloc to directly deal with the general who ousted one of its leaders in a February 1 coup.

The gathering of ASEAN leaders in Jakarta is the first coordinated international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, an impoverished country that neighbours China, India and Thailand. Myanmar is part of the 10-nation bloc.

“The unfolding tragedy has serious consequences for Myanmar, ASEAN and the region,” Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on the eve of the summit.

With participants attending in person despite the pandemic, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday that the summit reflected the "deep concern about the situation in Myanmar and ASEAN's determination to help Myanmar get out of this delicate situation".

"We hope that tomorrow's (summit) will reach an agreement regarding steps that are good for the people of Myanmar," she said.

It's unusual for the leader of a military government in Myanmar to attend an ASEAN summit - usually the country has been represented by a lower-ranked officer or a civilian.

Ahead of tomorrow's emergency summit, @amnesty says Indonesia, the #ASEAN host, has a legal obligation to prosecute or extradite a suspected perpetrator of torture on its territory.



That would include Min Aung Hlaing.



More here: https://t.co/m9v92lO5IR #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar — Elliott Fox (@ejlfox) April 23, 2021

Diplomats and government officials who asked not to be named said many ASEAN leaders want a commitment from Min Aung Hlaing to restrain his security forces, who monitors say have killed 745 people since a mass civil disobedience movement emerged to challenge his Feb. 1 coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

One proposal, which has been discussed in preliminary meetings, is for Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, the current ASEAN chair, to travel to Myanmar to meet the military leadership and Suu Kyi’s camp to encourage dialogue.

He would be accompanied by ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi — also from Brunei — if the junta agreed, a Southeast Asian diplomat told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Another diplomat said humanitarian aid could be offered to Myanmar if conditions improved. The diplomat also spoke to AP on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss such plans publicly.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia expressed hopes that “we can reach an agreement on the next steps that can help the people of Myanmar get out of this delicate situation.”

Following the coup, ASEAN, through Brunei, issued a statement that did not expectedly condemn the power grab but urged “the pursuance of dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.” Amid Western pressure, however, the regional group has struggled to take a more forceful position on issues but has kept to its non-confrontational approach.

There will be an ASEAN Leaders Meeting on 24 April in the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia. The meeting will be chaired by Brunei Darussalam, ASEAN Chair of 2021.



For more info, visit: https://t.co/TX3ffRbLxy or https://t.co/bEC3l7uN8p pic.twitter.com/zLFrjjq8FI — ASEAN (@ASEAN) April 23, 2021

ASEAN has a policy of consensus decision-making and non-interference in the affairs of its members.

While that makes it difficult to tackle contentious issues, the body is seen by the United Nations, China and the United States as best placed to deal with the junta directly.

All ASEAN states agreed to meet Min Aung Hlaing but would not address him as Myanmar’s head of state in the summit, the Southeast Asian diplomat said.

Critics have said ASEAN’s decision to meet him was unacceptable and amounted to legitimising the overthrow and the deadly crackdown that followed.

Daily shootings by police and soldiers have killed more than 700 protesters and bystanders, according to several independent tallies.

Amnesty International urged Indonesia and other ASEAN states to investigate Min Aung Hlaing over “credible allegations of responsibility for crimes against humanity in Myanmar.”

“The Myanmar crisis trigged by the military presents ASEAN with the biggest test in its history,” said Emerlynne Gil of the London-based rights group. “This is not an internal matter for Myanmar but a major human rights and humanitarian crisis which is impacting the entire region and beyond.”

Police dispersed dozens of protesters opposing the coup and the junta leader’s visit.

More than 4,300 police have fanned out across the Indonesian capital to secure the meetings, held under strict safeguards amid the pandemic. Indonesia has reported the highest number of Covid-19 infe ctions and deaths in Southeast Asia.

The leaders of Thailand and the Philippines skipped the summit to deal with coronavirus outbreaks back home. Laos, which has the least number of infections in the region but this week imposed a lockdown, also canceled at the last minute. The face-to-face summit is the first by ASEAN leaders in more than a year.

ASEAN's diversity, including the divergent ties of many of its members to either China or the United States, along with a bedrock policy of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and deciding by consensus, has hobbled the bloc’s ability to rapidly deal with crises.

Aside from Myanmar, the regional bloc groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

"This is what Myanmar must avoid: geographical, political, social and national disintegration into warring ethnic parts," said Philippines Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin on Twitter. "Myanmar on its own must find peace again."

Min Aung Hlaing, on his first foreign trip since the coup, will address the summit later on Saturday along with each of the participants before more informal discussions begin, said three sources familiar with procedures.

The summit will be held in a "retreat" format, with leaders sitting in a circle and only one or two officials assisting each one, said Usana Berananda, a Thai foreign ministry official.

Ahead of the #ASEAN meeting on #Myanmar, I spoke to ABC Radio National about why it’s totally inappropriate to invite the head of the #MyanmarJunta to the talks, and why anti-coup protest continue despite brutal crackdowns. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar https://t.co/n5Ulg4Mhva .@hrw pic.twitter.com/mWcPwFHjFD — Manny Maung (@mannymaung) April 23, 2021

Push for dialogue

ASEAN officials and diplomats have also worked on an initiative to send a humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar and appoint an envoy to encourage dialogue between the junta and the ousted lawmakers and armed ethnic groups who have formed an opposition National Unity Government (NUG).

The leaders of Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei have confirmed their attendance, along with the foreign ministers of Laos, Thailand and the Philippines.

The summit, called for by Indonesia's president Joko Widodo last month, is a departure from the tightly choreographed leaders' meetings that are typical of ASEAN, said Evan Laksmana, a Jakarta-based security analyst.

"There is no precedent, especially given the expressed intent to discuss the problems of one member state."

A spokesman for the NUG, which is not attending the summit, told Reuters the group had "been in contact with ASEAN leaders".

Dr. Sasa, an international envoy for the NUG, who goes by one name, said ASEAN should insist the military stops killing civilians, halts the bombing of villages in ethnic minority areas, releases political prisoners and hands power to the NUG.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies