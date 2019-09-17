Fast News

A campaign spokesman confirmed Ghani was at the site but safe and unharmed. Another blast was reported in Kabul soon after.

Security has been increased in Afghanistan ahead of elections as Taliban fighters recently launched attacks on cities and districts across the country. This file photo shows security forces patrolling Kabul. (Reuters Archive)

At least 24 people were killed on Tuesday in a bombing that targeted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's rally in the country's Parwan province, officials said.

The death toll was confirmed by the chief of a nearby hospital to which the victims were transferred.

Officials said a bomb attached to a police vehicle went off near a campaign rally organised by the Afghan president.

The president's campaign spokesman, Hamed Aziz, says that Ghani was there but that he is safe and unharmed. Aziz said he would provide more details later.

Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan, says the explosion occurred near the venue's entrance while the rally was under way.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul blast

An Afghan official said there was another explosion in the capital Kabul on Tuesday near an army base and also near the US Embassy.

Firdaus Faramarz, the Kabul police chief spokesman, said the blast took place close to the city's Massoud Square.

He couldn't provide any other details and there was no immediate word on any casualties.

The violence comes as Afghanistan faces presidential elections on September 28 and US President Trump appeared to change his stance on political negotiations with the Taliban.

The Taliban warned that polling stations and election campaigns would be targeted.

The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces will provide security for nearly 5,000 of the almost 5,400 polling centres.

The remaining 431 centres located in remote districts will not open on election day due to the militants' presence, according to election officials.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies