Tension remains high at the epicentre of the unrest in Assam state's biggest city, Guwahati, with troops patrolling the streets in vehicles amid tight security.

Students leave the Jamia Milia University following a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019 (Reuters)

Indian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who were torching vehicles in Delhi on Sunday as protests against a new citizenship law continued for a fifth straight day across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says the new law will save religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians from persecution in neighbouring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan by offering them a path to Indian citizenship. But critics say the law, which does not make the same provision for Muslims, weakens India's secular foundations.

The law's enactment on December 11 has stirred up protests across India, but the eastern part of the country, where resentment towards Bangladeshi immigrants has persisted for decades, has been among the worst hit. There have been demonstrations in the Indian capital since Friday.

On Sunday protesters in South Delhi, including locals and students from Jamia Milia University, torched some buses, cars and two-wheelers.

A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019 (Reuters)

A Reuters witness said police resorted to baton charges and firing tear gas on the protesters to disperse them.

Some injured protesters were taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Reuters witness, but police have not given injury toll figures.

Police stormed the Jamia Milia University campus, firing teargas from outside at students, and beating up staff and students, local media reported.

This is what a Jamia student told us over the phone:



"Girls have been shot at, girls are stuck inside hostels, the police has turned off the lights."



"A friend called me from J&K girls hostel and she said someone was asking for a dupatta because a girl had been shot." — Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) December 15, 2019

Local media also reported that police were dragging students out a mosque inside the campus. Video uploaded to social media appeared to show tear gas in the university library.

Seems like tear gas inside Jamia's main library #JamiaProtest https://t.co/jwl9o43OVy — Kunal Majumder (@kunalmajumder) December 15, 2019

Sunil Choudhary, deputy chief fire officer said four buses had been torched in South Delhi area and two firefighters injured.

Delhi fire service department has sent four fire engines to the location, Choudhary said. "Roads are blocked we are unable to take the injured to the hospital," he told Reuters.

At close to 7 pm local time, Delhi police said the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, protests against the Act continued in parts of eastern India.

Protesters run for cover amid tear gas fired by police during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019 (Reuters)

Internet services suspended in several districts

In West Bengal state, where protests stretched into a third day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – who has spoken out against the national government's push for the law – suspended internet services in several districts.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called again for calm, saying local cultures in northeastern states were not under threat, amid fears the new law will grant citizenship to large numbers of immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

"Culture, language, social identity and political rights of our brothers and sisters from northeast will remain intact," Shah told a rally in eastern Jharkhand state, News18 television network reported him as saying.

For Islamic groups, the opposition, rights activists and others in India, the new law is seen as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist agenda to marginalise India's 200 million Muslims. He denies the allegation.

Rights groups and a Muslim political party are challenging the law in the Supreme Court, arguing that it is against the constitution and India's secular traditions.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally in Assam, which had supported the bill in parliament, told local media Sunday that it now intended to challenge the law in the Supreme Court.

