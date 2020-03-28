Fast News

Tallies showed more than 26,000 deaths worldwide, and a total of 300,000 cases now recorded in Europe. Here's the latest for March 28:

A returnee from the Hubei Province pushes his luggage while holding a Chinese national flag as he comes out from the West Train Station to waiting buses escorted by volunteers in Beijing on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP)

Saturday, March 28, 2020

South Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 146 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 9,478, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

China reports 54 new coronavirus cases

China's National Health Commission said that 54 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, all involving so-called imported cases. There were 55 new cases a day earlier.

The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,394, with the death toll rising by 3 to 3,295, it said.

Brunei reports first coronavirus death

Brunei reported its first coronavirus death, that of a 64-year-old man.

Brunei has reported 115 cases of the virus so far, some of which were linked to a religious gathering in Malaysia that authorities said had been attended by about 16,000 people.

The man who died had not attended the gathering but had a history of travel to Malaysia and Cambodia.

Mexico registers 717 coronavirus cases and 12 total deaths

Mexico's health ministry said it had registered 717 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 585 the day before.

The ministry also said there had been 12 deaths overall from the virus in Mexico, up from eight a day earlier.

Australia tightens quarantine rules to combat coronavirus

Australian troops will begin taking citizens returning from overseas to compulsory quarantine places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as Victoria officials closed beaches on a warm autumn day amid public resistance, warning of fines.

With temperatures reaching 28 Celsius on Friday, hundreds of people in the state of Victoria defied pleas to stay home and flocked to the beaches, forcing the police to close them on Saturday.

