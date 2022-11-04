Fast News

Reward, largest in Queensland state's history, seeks information on whereabouts of Rajwinder Singh, who is accused of killing 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley in 2018 before fleeing to India.

Rajwinder Singh flew from Cairns to Sydney the day Toyah Cordingley’s body was found and left for India the following day, Australian police say. (Queensland Police Service)

Australian police have offered a $633,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland.

Queensland state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online about where Rajwinder Singh, 38, can be found, Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said on Thursday.

Three Queensland detectives were already in India working with Indian authorities on the investigation, Smith said.

Singh was a nurse working at Innisfail, south of Cairns, when the body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was found on Wangetti Beach on Monday, October 22, 2018.

The victim had gone to the beach, north of Cairns, to walk her dog the day before.

Singh flew from Cairns to Sydney the day Cordingley’s body was found and left for India the following day, police said.

The reward is the largest in Queensland's history and unique in that it does not seek a clue that solves a crime and leads to a successful prosecution.

Instead, the money is offered for information that leads only to a suspect’s location and arrest.

Police Minister Mark Ryan approved the reward and was confident people knew where Singh could be found.

"Now, there is a million reasons for a billion eyes around the world to help us deliver justice for Toyah," Ryan said.

We are hoping anyone, including those in #India with information regarding the location of Rajwinder Singh contacts the Queensland Police - pic.twitter.com/oIAx4F0kbc — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 3, 2022

'Respite to the family'

Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Lindford said detectives believed Singh remained in India.

She appealed for witnesses among India's population of 1.4 billion people to come forward and "give some respite to the family who miss Toyah."

The victim's parents, Troy Cordingley and Vanessa Gardiner released a video statement pleading for public help to find her killer.

"I can’t believe that it's a million (Australian) dollars, but Toyah deserves that. She deserves every bit of it," Gardiner said.

The father said bringing the killer to justice "is the very least that she deserved."

"At the very minimum, this person must be removed from society and held accountable for their crime," the father said.

Australia applied to India for Singh's extradition in March last year but he could not be found.

Australia's Attorney General’s Department said in a statement on Friday four people had been extradited from India to Australia and one person from Australia to India under a bilateral extradition treaty that took effect in 2010.

Source: AP