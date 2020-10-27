Fast News

Azerbaijan's defence ministry has said the Armenian army opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers in a violation of a recently signed US-brokered humanitarian ceasefire.

Smoke rises over a cotton factory after it was hit allegedly by Armenian army's heavy artillery fire in Tartar, Azerbaijan on October 19, 2020. (AA)

The Armenian army has opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers and settlements in violation of the latest ceasefire.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that clashes continued in the Hocavend and Fuzuli border regions as well as in the city of Gubadli, part of Azerbaijan's territory that has been under the occupation of Armenians since 1991.

A new US-brokered temporary humanitarian truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia was announced on Sunday and came into effect as of 0400GMT on Monday.

The Azerbaijani army repelled the attacks, the statement added, destroying the 18th motorised infantry division of the Armenian army and killing a number of soldiers.

The first ceasefire, reached on October 10, was violated within 24 hours.

Å truce on October 17, broked by Russia, also did not hold.

Fresh clashes erupted on September 27 between the two sides, the deadliest since the 90s.

To date, at least 65 Azerbaijani civilians have died and 297 others have been injured, while numerous civilian buildings have been hit.

On Tuesday, the military forces occupying Nagorno-Karabakh said at least 35 more soldiers had died in the clashes.

Protracted conflict

Ties between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also called Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan.

About 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A ceasefire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

Multiple UN resolutions, as well as international organisations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

World powers, including Russia and the US, have called for the cessation of hostilities.

Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defence and says it will send troops if Azerbaijan makes the request.

