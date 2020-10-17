Fast News

The ceasefire that begins on midnight of October 18 was announced by the foreign ministries of the two countries.

A handout aerial picture released by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan shows rescue teams working at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of occupied Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, October 17, 2020. (AFP)

Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced a temporary cease-fire in their conflict over occupied Karabakh starting from midnight on October 18.

The provisional ceasefire decision was adopted on the basis of the statement of the heads of states of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries on October 1 and the statements of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on October 5 and in accordance with the Moscow declaration of 10 October, a statement by Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said.

The new agreement was announced by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers following phone calls between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts. Lavrov strongly urged the countries to abide by the Moscow deal.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AA