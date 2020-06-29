Fast News

Rescue divers searching for missing after ferry carrying 50 people capsizes in capital Dhaka, officials say.

Bodies are seen piled up on a boat after a passenger ferry capsized in river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 29, 2020. (Reuters)

At least 23 people have died and dozens more are missing after a ferry capsized in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka following a collision with another vessel.

"We have so far recovered 23 bodies from the sunken ferry," fire brigade official Enayet Hossain told AFP news agency on Monday.

"There were 50 people on board... Our rescue divers are still searching," she said.

Poor safety standards

The Morning Bird vessel was hit by another ferry at Farashganj, just metres from the country's largest river port Sadarghat.

Several witnesses told local television stations that the boat was carrying more than 50 people, with many stuck in cabins.

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh due to poor safety standards in the country's many shipyards.

The ferries are often overcrowded and sink in bad weather.





This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Source: AFP