Fast News

US President Joe Biden told Arab leaders that Washington would remain fully engaged in the Middle East and would not cede influence to other world powers.

Before the speech, Biden spent the morning meeting individually with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, some of whom he had never sat down with. (AFP)

President Joe Biden has said that the United States “will not walk away” from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile corner of the globe and boost the worldwide flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices.

His remarks, delivered on Saturday at the Gulf Cooperation Council as he closes out the final leg of a four-day trip, come as the region braces for a potential confrontation with Iran.

“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” Biden told Arab leaders.

"We will seek to build on this moment with active, principled, American leadership.”

Although US forces continue to target terrorists in the region and remain deployed at bases throughout the Middle East, Biden suggested that he was turning the page after the country’s invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Today, I’m proud to be able to say that the eras of land wars in the region, wars that involved huge numbers of American forces, is not under way,” he said.

"The future will be won by the countries that unleash the full potential of their populations," he said, including allowing people to “question and criticize leaders without fear of reprisal.”

READ MORE: US, Saudi Arabia sign several agreements including energy, tech

Biden invites UAE president to US

Before the speech, Biden spent the morning meeting individually with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, some of whom he had never sat down with.

Biden invited Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who became president of the UAE two months ago, to visit the White House this year, saying he looked forward “to another period of strong and growing cooperation” between their countries under the sheik's leadership.

None of the countries represented at the summit have moved in lockstep with the US to sanction Russia, a key foreign policy priority for the Biden administration. If anything, the UAE has emerged as a sort of financial haven for Russian billionaires and their multimillion-dollar yachts. Egypt remains open to Russian tourists.

Biden’s attendance at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit followed his Friday meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the oil-rich kingdom’s de facto ruler and heir to the throne currently held by his father, King Salman.

Energy prices – elevated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – were expected to be high on the agenda. But Biden aides tempered expectations that he would leave with a deal for regional producers to immediately boost supply.

“I suspect you won’t see that for another couple of weeks,” Biden told reporters late Friday.

READ MORE: US President Biden in Saudi Arabia in last leg of Middle East tour

Source: TRTWorld and agencies