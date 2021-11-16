Fast News

While President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping hold their meeting with friendly waves, Biden said he expected the two would spend plenty of time discussing areas of difference, including human rights, economics, and Indo-Pacific.

US President Joe Biden has held his virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping by saying the goal of the two world leaders should be to ensure that competition between the two superpowers “does not veer into conflict.”

Xi greeted the US president as his “old friend” and echoed Biden’s cordial tone in his own opening remarks on Monday, saying, “China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation.”

“It seems to be our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended, rather than simple, straightforward competition," Biden said at the start of the meeting.

“I stand ready to work with you, Mr. President, to build consensus, take active steps and move China-US relations forward in a positive direction,” Xi said.

“China and the United States should respect each other, coexist in peace, and pursue ... cooperation," Xi said.

“Let’s get something straight: We know each other well; we’re not old friends,” Biden said. “It’s just pure business.”

Xi, however, at the start of the meeting gave a nod to the warmth in the earlier days of their relationship, saying, “I am very happy to see my old friend."

US President Biden, at a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, says:



- Hopes to meet Xi next time face to face

- Goal is to ensure competition 'does not veer into conflict'

Discussion on areas of differences

Biden said he expected the two would spend plenty of time discussing areas of difference, including human rights, economics, and “ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“We have always communicated with one another very honestly and candidly. We never walk away wondering what the other man is thinking,” Biden said.

“None of this is a favor to either of our countries, what we do for one another, but it is ... responsible world leadership," Biden told Xi. “You’re a major world leader, so is the United States.”

Rising tensions

While the two leaders opened their meeting with friendly waves, they were meeting at a time of mounting tensions in the US-China relationship.

Biden has criticised Beijing for human rights abuses against Uighurs in northwest China, suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong, military aggression against the self-ruled island of Taiwan and more.

Xi’s deputies, meanwhile, have lashed out against the Biden White House for interfering in what they see as internal Chinese matters.

Biden would have preferred to meet Xi in person, but the Chinese leader has not left his country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House floated the idea of a virtual meeting as the next best thing to allow for the two leaders to have a candid conversation about a wide range of strains in the relationship.

The White House set low expectations for the meeting with Xi. No major announcements or even a joint statement were anticipated.

The first nine months of the Biden administration have been marked by the two sides trading recriminations and by unproductive exchanges between the presidents’ top advisers. But there are signs of thawing.

Last week, the US and China pledged at the UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions.

