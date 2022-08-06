Fast News

The blast follows another attack which took place during a Shia community mourning gathering in Kabul and left at least eight people dead and 18 injured.

A bomb blast has hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul and many people were feared injured.

The blast on Saturday hit a busy shopping street in the western part of the city where members of the Shia Muslim community regularly meet, witnesses said.

Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene which is also near bus stations.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by the Daesh militant group.

The attack took place during a Shia community mourning gathering in Kabul.

Taliban's fight with Daesh

The number of violent public attacks across Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, but Daesh has continued to target Shia Muslims, whom it views as heretics.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the group remains a key security challenge.

Shia Muslims make up between 10 to 20 percent of Afghanistan's population of 38 million.

