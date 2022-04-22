Fast News

At least 20 people were killed or wounded in the blast on a Sunni mosque in the city, according to the commander of Kunduz province.

(TRTWorld)

A blast has torn through a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, causing at least 20 casualties, the commander of Kunduz province has said.

Qari Badri, the commander of Kunduz province, said 20 people had been killed or wounded in the blast on a Sunni mosque.

It was not clear who was behind the explosion which came after several blasts claimed by Daesh rocked Afghanistan, including one in Kunduz and another on a Shia mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, the previous day.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies