Fast News

The interior ministry has said the blast was caused by a suicide bombing, and the target was an educational centre.

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of truck bomb attack in Ghanikhil district, Jalalabad east of Kabul Afghanistan, October 3, 2020. (AP)

A suicide bombing at an education centre in Kabul has killed at least 13 people.

Saeed Jami, a health ministry spokesman, said on Saturday 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people had been transported by ambulance to hospitals, and the number of casualties might rise.

The interior ministry said the blast was caused by a suicide bombing, and the target was the Kawsar-e Danish educational centre. A spokesman for Taliban insurgents denied responsibility for the attack.

The interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian did not immediately provide further details about the explosion.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

Peace talks

There has been an upsurge in violence between Taliban and Afghan forces in the country, even as representatives from the two warring sides begin peace talks in Doha to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan.

The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February, opening up a path toward withdrawing American troops from the conflict.

Roadside bomb attacks

Earlier on Saturday, a roadside bomb killed nine people in eastern Afghanistan after it struck a minivan full of civilians, a local official said.

Ghazni province police spokesman Ahmad Khan Sirat said that a second roadside bomb killed two policemen after it struck their vehicle that was making its way to the victims of the first explosion.

Sirat added that the bombings had wounded several others and that the attacks were under investigation.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The provincial police spokesman claimed the Taliban had placed the bomb.

READ MORE: Afghan roadside bomb targets passenger bus

Source: TRTWorld and agencies