A number of British nationals and an American currently in the custody of the Taliban remain publicly unidentified.

Peter Jouvenal, a former freelance cameraman turned businessman, was taken on December 13, according to his wife. (AP)

Afghanistan’s Taliban regime have detained several British citizens and an American, including a former freelance television journalist who has been coming to Afghanistan for more than 40 years, both governments and a family member say.

A statement from the British government this week said there are a number of British nationals currently in Taliban custody.

The government refused to release their identities, Hassina Syed, the wife of Peter Jouvenal, a former freelance cameraman turned businessman, told The Associated Press, her husband was taken on December 13.

And US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Washington was “actively working” to get the American released from Taliban custody. He refused to say more, citing the “sensitivity of it.”

The American detainee and at least four other British nationals in custody remain publicly unidentified. It was not clear how many were detained together.

Speaking to The AP by phone from her home in London, Syed, an Afghan, said her husband was in Afghanistan investigating business opportunities, including investment in lithium mining.

Afghanistan is rich in lithium, a key component of energy-storage batteries. He was travelling alone and not associated with the other detainees, she said.

No charges filed

Jouvenal had worked as a freelance cameraman during the 1980s Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and followed the country through its many wars. He married Syed and they have three daughters.

Jouvenal, who speaks both Pashto and Dari, Afghanistan's two official languages, had held several meetings with the Taliban's mining ministry before being detained in December, Syed said, including with the minister.

No charges have been filed and until his detention, Syed said, Jouvenal had been careful to stay in regular contact with the Taliban authorities to ensure that they were aware of his activities and movements.

In the mid-2000s, Jouvenal owned and operated the Gandamak Restaurant and guest house in the Afghan capital, which had become well known among the many journalists who travelled to Afghanistan during the US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban government in 2001.

The Taliban did not respond to requests for comment on the foreign nationals and on Jouvenal in particular.

No explanation

In a statement, the British foreign office said the detention of British nationals is being discussed with the Taliban.

There's been no explanation for the detentions.

Syed said her husband was alone and was not travelling with the other men who have been detained.

According to people with direct knowledge of the men currently being held in Taliban custody, at least two of the detainees were apparently in Afghanistan to secretly evacuate Afghan nationals.

The Taliban have made it clear that Afghans without proper documents would not be allowed to leave the country.

