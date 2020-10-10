Fast News

It remains unclear how long the Russian-mediated ceasefire will last for.

Local residents clean a street in Ganja, Azerbaijan on October 8, 2020 after it was hit with a bomb by Armenian forces. (AFP)

A ceasefire agreed upon by Azerbaijan and Armenia has taken effect.

With Russia's mediation, the armistice came into effect on Saturday at noon local time (0800GMT) to end nearly two weeks of heavy fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

If the truce holds, it would mark a major diplomatic coup for Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia but also cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan.

Earlier in the day, the two countries accused each other of firing missiles and rockets on civilian areas shortly before the ceasefire was due to start.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenian forces were shelling civilian areas of the country.

"Armenian armed forces are intensively shelling populated areas in Geranboy, Terter, Agdam, Agjaberdi, and Fizuli districts. Azerbaijan is taking reciprocal measures," the ministry said in a statement.

While Armenia said Azerbaijan had fired missiles on civilian areas of its main city Stepanakert, which has been under regular rocket and artillery fire.

Latest fighting

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began September 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

The conflict has raised fears of a wider war drawing in Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia.

Clashes have also increased concern about the security of pipelines that carry Azerbaijani oil and gas to Europe.

The fighting is the worst since a 1991 to 1994 war that killed about 30,000 people and ended with a ceasefire that has been violated repeatedly.

The region lies in Azerbaijan, but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.

The talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were held on invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who brokered the ceasefire in a series of calls with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

