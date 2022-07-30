Fast News

The announcement of the drills by China's People’s Liberation Army comes at a time when tensions are high over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to the island.

China says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations and objects to visits by American officials. (AP)

China says it is conducting military exercises off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), was conducting “live-fire exercises” on Saturday near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 8am to 9pm, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The Maritime Safety Administration warned ships to avoid the area.

Such exercises usually involve artillery. The one-sentence announcement gave no indication whether Saturday’s exercise also might include missiles, fighter planes, or other weapons.

Pelosi, who would be the highest-ranking American elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, has yet to confirm whether she will go.

President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in a phone call on Thursday against “external interference” in Beijing’s dealings with the island.

READ MORE: China calls out US over Ukraine, Taiwan 'double standards'

'Strong measures'

China says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. It sees visits by American officials as encouragement for the island to make its decades-old de facto independence official.

The Ministry of Defence warned Washington this week not to allow Pelosi, who is Biden's equal in rank as leader of one of three branches of government, to visit Taiwan.

A spokesperson said the PLA would take unspecified “strong measures” to stop pro-independence activity.

The PLA has flown growing numbers of fighter planes and bombers near Taiwan and has in the past fired missiles into shipping lanes to the island.

Taiwan, separated by a narrow strip of water from the Chinese mainland, and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with a communist victory on the mainland.

The two governments say they are one country but disagree over which is entitled to national leadership. They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment.

READ MORE: US: No 'indications' of Chinese military action over Taiwan

Source: TRTWorld and agencies