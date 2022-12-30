Fast News

Current Chinese ambassador to Washington DC succeeds long-time senior diplomat, Wang Yi, who is expected to take a bigger role in the powerful 24-member Politburo.

China has appointed Qin Gang as its new foreign minister, state radio reported.

Qin, 56, and currently China's ambassador to the United States, replaces Wang Yi, who has been foreign minister for the past decade.

Following his appointment on Friday, Qin will return to Beijing from Washington after 17 months as China's 11th ambassador to the United States.

A rising star in the foreign ministry, Qin rose through various positions including as the ministry's spokesman and postings at the Chinese embassy in Britain.

In an essay published in American bi-monthly magazine the National Interest this week, Qin gave an overview of China's position on foreign policy and reiterated that China-US relations were not a zero-sum game.

Assertive posture

Qin also served as foreign ministry vice minister and had served Xi as his chief protocol officer between 2014 to 2018 before his promotion to assistant and then vice foreign minister.

During two stints as foreign ministry spokesman from 2006-2010 and 2011-2014, Qin was known for striking an assertive posture, often making sharp comments in defence of China.

Qin Gang arrived in the United States in July 2021 to take up his ambassadorial role for China.

A Politico report said that after Qin took charge of the Chinese embassy in Washington DC, the White House had restricted Qin’s access to high-level US officials for months.

The White House insisted that senior officials regularly engaged with Qin.

Bigger role for Wang

Meanwhile, Wang Yi, the 69-year-old senior Chinese diplomat is expected to play a bigger role in foreign policy.

Wang had served as the foreign minister between 2012 and 2022 and as State Councilor since 2018.

Wang was elected as one of the 24 members of the powerful Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in October when President Xi got a third term as its head.

Source: Reuters