The vast majority of the deaths were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, according to a daily update from the Hubei health commission.

Women wearing masks stand in front of a TV screen showing news of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a bus station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus on February 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Mainland China had 889 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 394 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 75,465.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,236 as of the end of Thursday, up by 118 from the previous day.

Around 75,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in China, and hundreds more in over 25 countries.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 115 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 99 people died.

Australians from Japan ship test positive

Two Australians evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, raising questions about Japan's policy of allowing evacuees from the ship to move freely after testing negative for the disease.

"We have two people who are positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those two people have mild illness," said Dianne Stephens, acting chief health officer for the Northern Territories.

Some 164 Australians aboard the Diamond Princess were cleared for transfer from the ship to quarantine in Australia's remote north.

Australia now has 17 cases of coronavirus, though several dozens citizens remain on the Diamond Princess in Japan after contracting the disease while on the cruise ship.

Australia had not had a case of coronavirus since February 1 when it barred entry to those arriving directly from mainland China.

The ban was extended on Thursday until at least February 29.

'Special management zone'

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the national tally to 156, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday, citing health authorities.

South Korea on Friday declared the southeast city of Daegu and the surrounding region a “special management zone” after a surge in virus cases that city officials say threatens to overwhelm the region’s health system.

Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun said the national government will concentrate its support to the region to ease a shortage in sickbeds, medical personnel and equipment.

Sixty-nine cases of COVID-19, as well as the country’s first death of a virus patient, have been confirmed in Daegu and nearby areas over Wednesday and Thursday, a sudden jump that raised fears that the outbreak is getting out of control.

The surge of infections in the Daegu area and several cases in the capital, Seoul, where infection routes weren’t immediately traceable, forced government officials to acknowledge on Thursday for the first time that the virus has begun to circulate in the local population.

Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin on Thursday urged the city’s 2.5 million people to stay home and wear masks even indoors if possible.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a South Korean man, believed to be about 63 years old, died at a hospital near the city on Wednesday and posthumously tested positive for the virus.

Iraq closes border with Iran

Iraq banned border crossings by Iranian nationals for three days from Thursday amid fears of the coronavirus, Iraq's state news agency said on Thursday.

The decision came after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran.

Two Iranians who tested positive on Wednesday for the disease have died, while three tested positive on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to five, the Iranian health ministry said.

Mohammad Mahdi Gouya, Iran’s deputy health minister, said they did not appear to have had any contact with Chinese nationals.

Iranian authorities were now investigating the origin of the disease, and its possible link with religious pilgrims from Pakistan or other countries.

Iran’s health minister, Saeed Namaki said the roughly 60 Iranian students evacuated from Wuhan had been quarantined upon their return to Iran and were discharged after 14 days without any health problems.

