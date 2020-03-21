Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 271,000 people and killed more than 11,000. Here's what's happening on March 21:

A volunteer operates a remote-controlled disinfection robot to disinfect a residental area amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 16, 2020. (AFP)

Colombia to hold 19-day quarantine

Colombia will enter a nationwide quarantine from Tuesday night, President Ivan Duque said late on Friday, the most drastic measure implemented so far by the South American country as it seeks to prevent the spread of the fast-moving coronavirus.

The quarantine will last for 19 days.

The capital Bogota began holding a 4-day quarantine drill on Friday.

The country has 158 confirmed cases of the virus.

Syria bans entry for many foreigners

Syria, already shattered by nine years of war, has banned entry for foreigners arriving from many countries hit by the coronavirus as part of widening measures to combat the epidemic.

Although the government says it has yet to document any infections, Syria is seen at high risk.

South Korea reports 147 new cases, total 8,799

South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,799.

The newly reported cases rose back up to above 100, from the 87 recorded on Friday, although South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases from the peak of 909 cases reported on February 29.

China sees zero local coronavirus cases for third day

Mainland China reported zero locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for a third day running, while the daily log of infections involving travellers arriving from other countries continued to rise.

Mainland China had 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country's National Health Commission said, all imported from abroad. That brought the total number of imported cases to 269.

High in the charts was Beijing, with 14 new imported cases. Shanghai and six provinces also identified such cases.

That brought the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,008, the health authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,255 as of the end of Friday, up by seven from the previous day and all from the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China.

New Zealand's Ardern keeps schools open, urges limits on movement

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged people to cut non-essential internal travel and asked older residents to stay at home to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 50 people in the island nation.

The 39-year-old leader said in a televised address that she will keep schools open for now, in a similar policy employed in neighbouring Australia.

Announcing a new alert system, Ardern said New Zealand was at level two, where the virus is contained but the risks are growing as there are more cases. She urged those aged over 70 to stay home as much as possible.

Confirmed cases in Mexico rise to more than 200

Mexico's health ministry said that confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now total 203, up by nearly a quarter from the previous day's tally of 164.

Cuba to bar foreign visitors

Cuba will bar foreign visitors from entering the country for a month starting Tuesday in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Caribbean island nation, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

The country will continue to allow Cubans and foreign residents entry, although they will have to go into quarantine for 14 days at a sanitary institution upon arrival, he told a televised roundtable. Foreign visitors will be able to return home and commerce will be allowed.

Source: Reuters