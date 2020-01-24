Fast News

China, Japan, France and the United States saw a further spread in the coronavirus, as countries around the globe race to prevent further infections.

A thermal scanner checks on arriving passengers at Manila's international airport, Philippines, January 23, 2020. (Aaron Favila / AP)

China is rapidly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26, and sickened hundreds; prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities home to millions of people during the country's most important holiday.

This comes amid an additional 15 coronavirus-related deaths that occurred in China's Hubei province on Friday.

China quarantined at least 10 cities on Friday with a total of about 33 million people. The cities are Wuhan, where the illness has been concentrated, and nine of its neighbours in central China's Hubei province.

Chinese officials have not said how long the shutdowns of the cities will last. While sweeping measures are typical of China's Communist Party-led government, large-scale quarantines are rare around the world, even in deadly epidemics, because of concerns about infringing on people's liberties.

The new medical facility in Wuhan will have space for 1,000 beds in the style of a facility that Beijing constructed during the SARS epidemic. The hospital will be erected on a 25,000 square-metre lot and is slated for completion on February 3, municipal authorities said.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 830 in China, according to the National Health Commission said. Twenty-six people have died, including the first two deaths outside Hubei.

Turkey takes precautions

In the wake of a deadly viral outbreak which first spread from Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province, travellers are being screened at several airports across the world.

Turkish authorities have not yet reported a coronavirus case during screening of travellers from China at airports, the country's health minister said Friday.

Turkey has also begun scanning passengers travelling from China with thermal cameras at airports.

Initial symptoms of the virus can mirror those of the cold and flu, including cough, fever, chest tightening and shortness of breath, but can worsen to pneumonia.

Coronavirus infects two in US

A second case of the deadly coronavirus has been detected in the US, health officials said Friday amid China's frenzied push to contain the outbreak.

The new case of a patient in Chicago is the second after health authorities identified a man from suburban Seattle, Washington as having the virus earlier this week.

The new patient had just returned from Wuhan, China, the virus' epicentre, on Jan.13, and began experiencing symptoms a couple of days later when she called a healthcare provider, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement.

The patient was admitted to a local hospital, and is currently hospitalised in an isolation room in stable condition, the health agency said.

France's third infection

Meanwhile, France confirmed on Friday its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with one patient being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told a news conference these were the first two confirmed cases in Europe and that more cases were likely to occur in France.

Earlier, the charity SOS Medecins said it had treated a patient of Chinese origin who was showing symptoms of a fever and who said he had been in contact with people from Wuhan province in China, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Buzyn said this patient was 48 years old and had returned two days ago from a trip to China which included a stop in Wuhan.

"He's been put in an insulated room so as to avoid any contact with the outside world. He's fine", she said.

Buzyn said she had no information yet on the second case, in Paris, which had just been confirmed.

Buzyn said the official advice to those suspecting they might have caught the virus was not to go to hospital - to avoid spreading it - but to call a special number where they would be told what to do.

