Tallies showed more than 26,000 deaths worldwide, and a total of 300,000 cases now recorded in Europe. Here's the latest for March 28:

A Peacekeeper serving in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), washes his hands amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on March 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 28, 2020

86 UN staffers around world infected

The United Nations says 86 staff members around the world have reported cases of Covid-19.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said most of the infected staff members are in Europe, but there are also staffers in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the United States that have the coronavirus.

To try to reduce transmission, he said the vast majority of UN staffers are working from home.

At UN headquarters in New York, where a normal day would see staffers’ passes swiped 11,000 times, the number of swipes Friday morning stood at 140, Dujarric said.

In Geneva, he said, the number of staff at the UN office has dropped from around 4,000 people on a regular day to just about 70 on Thursday.

In Vienna, more than 97 percent of UN staff are now working remotely, he said. And, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 99 percent of staff are working from home.

Australia tightens social distancing rules

Australia stepped up enforcement of social distancing rules on Saturday to contain community transmission of the novel coronavirus, implementing fines, closing beaches and threatening stricter measures if people defy pleas to stay at home.

The death toll from the virus rose to 14 after an elderly woman died in an aged-care facility in New South Wales (NSW) state where several residents and employees have tested positive for the virus, according to NSW health officials.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 212 to 3,378 early on Saturday, two-thirds of them in NSW and Victoria states, according to the federal health ministry.

Four dead aboard cruise ship off Panama

Four passengers have died aboard a cruise ship now anchored off the coast of Panama and two people aboard the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, with hundreds of passengers unsure how long they will remain at sea.

Holland America Line said in a post on its Facebook page that more than 130 people aboard the Zaandam had reported flu-like symptoms.

The ship, which had been turned away from other ports and now is being denied passage through the Panama Canal, was receiving medical supplies and medical personnel from another Holland America ship, the Rotterdam, and the company planned to begin transferring healthy passengers to that ship.

There are 1,243 guests and 586 crew on board the Zaandam.

Brunei reports first coronavirus-related death

Brunei says a 64-year-old citizen has become the tiny oil-rich kingdom's first death from the new coronavirus.

The health ministry said in a statement that the man started showing symptoms four days after he returned March 4 from a trip to Kuala Lumpur and Cambodia. It said he was hospitalized March 12, but died Friday night.

Brunei has reported 115 cases since dozens of its citizens returned from a mass religious gathering in Malaysia that has sickened hundreds in the region.

Thailand reports 109 new cases, one death

Thailand reported 109 new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the total to 1,245 infections and 6 deaths, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.

The latest death is of a patient with some prior health complication, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, the CCSA spokesman said.

The Thai government on Friday ordered the closing down of more public facilities and businesses to curb the spread of coronavirus, and has extended existing closures until the end of April.

The provinces of Narathiwat and Pattani in southern Thailandare in lockdown while several other provinces have issued ordersto restrict the opening and closing times of 24-hour conveniencestores.

South Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 146 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 9,478, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

China reports 54 new coronavirus cases

China's National Health Commission said that 54 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, all involving so-called imported cases. There were 55 new cases a day earlier.

The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,394, with the death toll rising by 3 to 3,295, it said.

Mexico registers 717 coronavirus cases and 12 total deaths

Mexico's health ministry said it had registered 717 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 585 the day before.

The ministry also said there had been 12 deaths overall from the virus in Mexico, up from eight a day earlier.

Australia tightens quarantine rules to combat coronavirus

Australian troops will begin taking citizens returning from overseas to compulsory quarantine places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as Victoria officials closed beaches on a warm autumn day amid public resistance, warning of fines.

With temperatures reaching 28 Celsius on Friday, hundreds of people in the state of Victoria defied pleas to stay home and flocked to the beaches, forcing the police to close them on Saturday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies