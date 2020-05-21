Fast News

Cyclone Amphan has killed at least 12 people in India's West Bengal state while in Bangladesh up to eight people have died. Most of the deaths were due to the collapse of walls, drowning and falling of trees in both countries.

A man walks over a collapsed wall after Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in Kolkata, India, on May 21, 2020. (Reuters)

A powerful cyclone that slammed into coastal India and Bangladesh has left damage difficult to assess Thursday and about 20 deaths.

In Bangladesh up to eight people have died, and 12 deaths were estimated in West Bengal state in India. The deaths in Odisha state are still being assessed. Most of the deaths were due to the collapse of walls, drowning and falling of trees in both countries.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday night the damage was difficult to assess immediately, pointing out that entire islands had been cut off from the mainland and many areas were left without electricity or phone connectivity.

Banerjee said densely populated regions of south Bengal were among the worst to be damaged.

Video from Digha, West Bengal. Super cyclone Amphan just about to have a landfall. pic.twitter.com/fDltZKgSC2 — Stranger (@amarDgreat) May 20, 2020

'Three crises'

“We are facing three crises: the coronavirus, the thousands of migrants who are returning home and now the cyclone,” said Banerjee, who is an opposition leader and one of the fiercest critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Bangladesh, at least a million people are without electricity, according to the Ministry of Power.

The South-Asian country’s Ministry of Disaster Management said hundreds of villages went under water because of tidal surge across the vast coastal region in Bangladesh.

It said about a dozen flood protection embankments have been breached.

#CyclonicStormAMPHAN battering Calcutta. Electricity transformers exploding, trees falling, walls collapsing power and landline phone outages reported. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/r4hDF0VOGH — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) May 20, 2020

High tide

Earlier, surging waters broke through embankments surrounding an island in Bangladesh's Noakhali district, destroying more than 500 homes, local official Rezaul Karim said.

"We could avoid casualties as people were moved to cyclone centres earlier," Karim said.

Embankments were also breached in West Bengal's Sundarban delta, where weather authorities had said the surge whipped up by the cyclone could inundate up to 15 km inland.

The ecologically-fragile region straddling the Indian-Bangladesh border is best known for thick mangrove forests that are a critical tiger habitat, and is home to around four million people in India.

Devastation in coastal belt

On the Sundarbans' Ghoramara island, resident Sanjib Sagar said several embankments surrounding settlements had been damaged, and some flooding had started.

"A lot of houses have been damaged," he told Reuters news agency by phone.

Anamitra Anurag Danda, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think-tank who has extensively studied the Sundarbans, said that embankments across the area may have been breached.

"The cyclone surge coincided with the new moon high tides. It is devastation in the coastal belt," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies