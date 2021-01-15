Fast News

A strong earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness.

People look at the damaged province's office of governor of West Sulawesi following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, January 15, 2021. (Reuters)

At last seven people have been killed, more than 600 injured and thousands displaced from the series of earthquakes during the past 24 hours.

Strong aftershocks could follow a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island early on Friday, the chief of Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

Dwikorita Karnawati told a news conference there had been at least 26 aftershocks after two strong quakes had rocked the area since Thursday afternoon.

Local authorities continue to collect data and conduct rapid assessments in the field.

Several buildings in Majene were severely damaged, including 62 homes, a health unit centre and a military office.

The strong quake also caused power and phone service outages and landslides along roads.

Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city on January 15, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AFP)

A hospital in Mamuju, a city of some 110,000 in West Sulawesi province, was levelled.

"The hospital is flat tened, it collapsed," said Arianto from the rescue agency in Mamuju city, who goes by one name.

"There are patients and hospital employees trapped under the rubble and we're now trying to reach them," he added, without giving a specific figure.

Death toll could rise

Rescuers were also trying to reach a family of eight trapped under the rubble of their destroyed home, he added.

The country's search-and-rescue agency earlier said at least one hotel had collapsed after the quake struck at 2:18 am local time Friday (1818 GMT Thursday).

It later clarified that the hotel had partially caved in, while the regional governor's office also suffered extensive damage.

LOOK: Rescuers search for survivors at the Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju city on January 15, where as many as 20 patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island.

A Mamuju resident said damage across the city was severe, but the full extent of the disaster and casualties was not immediately clear.

"Roads are cracked and many buildings collapsed," said 28-year-old Hendra, who also goes by one name.

"The quake was very strong... I woke up and ran away with my wife."

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said three people had been killed and 24 injured.

The death toll could rise.

In a video released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, a girl trapped in the wreckage of a house cried out for help and said her mother was alive but unable to move out. "Please help me, it's hurt," the girl told rescuers, who replied that they desperately wanted to help her.

In the video, the rescuers said an excavator was needed to save them. Other images in the video showed a severed bridge and damaged and even flattened houses. TV stations reported the earthquake damaged part of a hospital and patients were moved to an emergency tent outside.

A damaged car and buildings are seen following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, January 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Another video showed a father cried hopeless, asking help from people to save his children buried under tons of his house rubble. "My children there... they are trapped inside, please help," he cried in panic.

At least 62 houses, a public health centre and a military office were damaged in Mamuju and landslides were set off in three locations and blocked a main road connecting Mamuju to the Majene district, said Raditya Jati, the disaster agency's spokesperson.

Hours earlier, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the same district on Thursday damaging several houses

Straddling the so-called Pacific 'ring of fire', Indonesia, a nation of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2018, a devastating 6.2 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies