Gunfire erupts around the time government officials were expected to arrive for the opening of an Iranian book fair event. Taliban deny responsibility for attack.

Afghan policemen keep watch near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan November 2, 2020. (AFP)

Afghan government officials have said at least eight people were wounded as security forces traded fire with gunmen who had stormed the Kabul University's campus in the war-torn country's capital city.

Hamid Obaidi, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education, told AFP that gunfire erupted when government officials were expected to arrive for the opening of an Iranian book fair event.

Iran's semi official ISNA news agency had earlier reported on Sunday that Iranian Ambassador Bahador Aminian and cultural attaché Mojtaba Noroozi were scheduled to inaugurate the fair, which would host some 40 Iranian publishers.

"Gunshots still can be heard in the area but security forces have blocked it off," Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said. "We don't know whether we are dealing with a coordinated attack or something else." he said.

Masooma Jafari, a deputy spokeswoman for the health ministry, told AFP that eight people, including students and teachers, had been taken to hospital.

Students flee campus

Students spoke of chaos and confusion as gunfire erupted.

"We were studying inside our classrooms when suddenly we heard a burst of gunfire inside the university," said student Fraidoon Ahmadi, 23.

"Some university students have fled... it is chaotic and students are terrified," he added.

Ahmadi said he and several other students were besieged for more than two hours before being rescued.

"We were very scared and we thought it could be the last day of our lives... boys and girls were shouting, praying and crying for help."

"I have no words to express how we survived today's attack by gunmen on our university," he said, adding that there were about 800 students in the social sciences faculty itself where he studied.

Witnesses said students had fled from the Kabul University campus.

"Almost all students have now left," Nahid, a student who asked that only her first name be used for security reasons, told Reuters by telephone after fleeing from the university.

He later said that multiple attackers had entered the campus and were fighting with security forces.

Last week at least 24 people, mostly students, were killed in a suicide attack on an educational centre in western Kabul that was claimed by Daesh.

In 2018 a suicide bomber killed dozens of people, many of them teenagers, in front of Kabul University in an attack also claimed by Daesh.

Sixteen people were killed when militants stormed the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul in 2016.

Source: Reuters