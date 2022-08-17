Fast News

Kabul's Emergency Hospital said on Twitter that at least three people have been killed and at lest 27 wounded in the blast, including a seven-year-old child.

Intelligence teams were at the blast site and investigations were ongoing. (AA Archive)

A blast has ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least three people and wounding two dozen others, a hospital and officials have said.

The explosion occurred on Wednesday as people were offering evening prayers at the mosque located in the northwest district of Kabul, Khair Khana.

“We have recorded three fatalities,” Italian non-governmental organisation (NGO) Emergency said via email. “Most of the patients we received following the explosion inside a mosque are suffering from shell and burn injuries.”

Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said it had received 27 victims of the blast, including a seven-year-old child and three fatalities.

Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed there were people killed and wounded in the blast but did not specify how many.

“The murderers of civilians and perpetrators... will soon be punished for their crimes,” he said on Twitter.

The Imam of the mosque was among those killed and the toll could still rise, according to a Taliban intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity. Intelligence teams were at the blast site and investigations were ongoing.

Powerful explosion

Witnesses said Wednesday's powerful explosion at the mosque shattered windows in nearby buildings.

It comes nearly a week after a suicide attack killed a prominent Taliban cleric at his madrassa in Kabul.

On August 11, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the madrassa of cleric Rahimullah Haqqani, who was killed along with his brother. The attack was claimed by the Daesh terror group.

