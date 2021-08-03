Fast News

At least three people were killed and seven wounded in the attack that officials said had apparently targeted the guesthouse of Afghanistan's Defence Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi.

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (AP)

A powerful blast followed by sporadic gunfire has hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul near the city's heavily fortified "Green Zone", an area home to government buildings and foreign embassies, police officials said.

At least three people were killed and seven wounded, Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, a health ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that clashes were continuing.

Several smaller explosions could be heard as well as small arms fire. It was unclear if the casualties were victims of the explosion or gunfire.

Interior Ministry Mirwais Stanekzai said the explosion happened in the posh Sherpur neighborhood, which is in a deeply secure section of the capital known as the green zone.

It appeared the target was the guesthouse of Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi.

His Jamiat-e-Islami party issued a statement saying the minister was not in the guesthouse and his family had been safely evacuated.

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the apparent target was the residence of a member of parliament.

Two gunmen were still in the area and clashing with Afghan security forces, the official said. Several homes belonging to Afghan officials, lawmakers and prominent residents were under siege in the continuing clashes, residents said.

The city's Emergency Hospital said in a tweet it had so far received six people wounded in the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

#FLASH#AFG defence minster has survived the car bomb attack on his residence & says "all is well." https://t.co/gA8bLRjBfX — Zakarya Hassani (@ZHassani7) August 3, 2021

'Allahu Akbar'

Hundreds of civilians in Kabul came out on to the streets and chanted Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest) to express their support for Afghan government forces and opposition to the Taliban.

The blast occurred an hour before the planned protest for 9 pm local time (1600 GMT).

Last week residents in western Herat braved the streets despite nearby fighting to protest against the Taliban.

Other cities quickly organised to join the chant from their homes in the evenings, as a message of support for embattled security forces.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have intensified across the country with the insurgent group gaining control over check points, trading posts and infrastructure projects.

Source: AFP