At least 12 people have died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis.

At least 12 people have been killed in an earthquake that has hit western Afghanistan.

The victims died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis on Monday, district governor Mohammad Saleh Purdel told AFP News Agency.

The quake was of magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Several people were also injured in today's earthquake," Purdel said, adding that the victims included women and children.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Earthquakes can cause significant damage to poorly built homes and buildings in impoverished Afghanistan.

Video: according to initials reports 12 people including women and children were killed and many houses damaged in an earthquake in western province of Badghis. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/8iMM1fnUYn — Alisher Shahir|علی شیر شهیر (@ashershahir) January 17, 2022

Source: AFP