At least 12 people were killed and over a dozen were injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on New Year's Day.

File picture: Hindu devotees wait to enter a holy cave of the Hindu goddess Vaishno Devi, the goddess of power, during the Navratri festival in Trikuta hills about 58 km (36 miles) north of the northern Indian city of Jammu. (Reuters)

At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in the early hours of Saturday in India-administered Kashmir, an official said.

"At least 12 people lost their lives and 13 are injured... The toll could be higher as the route to the hilltop shrine was packed with devotees trying to do the customary new-year visit and prayers," the official told.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to the unfortunate incident, said he "wish speedy recovery to those injured."





Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2022

