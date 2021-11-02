Fast News

Double explosions followed by the sound of gunfire heard outside Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Afghanistan’s capital.

The hospital was previously attacked in 2017, when gunmen disguised as medical personnel killed at least 30 people. (AFP)

Two blasts followed by gunfire have targeted a military hospital in Afghan capital Kabul, causing casualties.

Tuesday's attacks, which were confirmed by Taliban officials, have not yet been claimed by any group.

While there is no official confirmation on casualties, conflicting media reports put the toll death as ranging from 15 to 19.

"One explosion has happened at the gate of the military hospital and a second somewhere near the hospital, this is our initial information, we will provide more details later," a Taliban media spokesperson told AFP news agency.

Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said Taliban special forces had rushed to the scene to secure the area.

Pictures shared on social media showed black smoke billowing into the air after the explosions, the first of which went off at around 1:00 pm (0830 GMT).

Roads close to the heavily fortified "Green Zone" where the buildings of several former Western embassies are located were closed off to traffic and Taliban guards scaled up searches.

The explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the weeks since the Taliban seized power in August, following a two-decade insurgency against the US-backed government.

Daesh responsible?

But the official Bakhtar news agency quoted witnesses saying a number of Daesh fighters entered the hospital and clashed with security forces.

Daesh, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August, mounted a complex attack on the 400-bed hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people.

Daesh have claimed four mass casualty attacks since the Taliban takeover.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies