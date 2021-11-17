Fast News

A car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi killed one person and injured six people while a Taliban official said security was investigating another explosion in Karte 3.

(TRTWorld)

Two explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding at least six others, including three women, Taliban officials and local residents said.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a heavily Shia Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six others, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet on Wednesday.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and one Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.

A second explosion was also reported in the Karte 3 area, local residents said. A Taliban official said security forces were still gathering information.









Source: Reuters