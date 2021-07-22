Fast News

As river embankments were breached in record downpours across Henan province, President Xi Jinping described the situation as "extremely severe."

An aerial view shows a flooded road section following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province. (Reuters)

At least 25 people have died including a dozen passengers trapped in a flooded subway after torrential rains inundated central China, paralysing several cities and causing millions of dollars in damage.

As river embankments were breached in record downpours across Henan province, President Xi Jinping described the situation as "extremely severe" with flood control measures entering a "critical stage", state media reported on Wednesday.

Around 200,000 residents were evacuated in Zhengzhou, local government officials said, as soldiers led rescue efforts in the city of over 10 million people which saw the equivalent of a year's average rain dumped on it in just three days.

People look out at cars sitting in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province on July 21, 2021. STR / AFP (AFP)

The rainfall in the region was the heaviest since record-keeping began 60 years ago, coming as scientists say climate change is worsening flooding around the world, alongside other increasingly extreme weather patterns.

READ MORE: Death toll of landslide in China rises to 20 with 25 people still missing

Rainstorms submerged Zhengzhou's metro late Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring five, while city officials said hundreds were rescued from the subway.

Residents, holding umbrellas amid heavy rainfall, wade through floodwaters on a road in Zhengzhou, Henan province. (Reuters)

Rescuers cut open the roof of the coach to pull people to safety, local media reported.

At least four were killed in nearby Gongyi city where houses and walls have collapsed, the official Xinhua news agency said, adding that rainfall had caused multiple landslides.

Blasts dam to divert floods

China's military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters.

The dam operation was carried out late on Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang.

READ MORE: Cities in central China flooded as river banks burst amid rains

Another seven people were reported missing, provincial officials said at a news conference.

China routinely experiences floods during the summer, but the growth of cities and conversion of farmland into subdivisions has worsened the impact of such events.

Source: Reuters