At least 48 people confirmed dead so far. Police say the accident occurred after the train smashed into a truck that slid onto the tracks off a road leading to a nearby construction site.

Rescue team help stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Dozens of people have been killed when a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, the island's worst railway accident in decades.

Taiwan's National Fire Agency said at least 48 people were confirmed dead with 66 others sent to hospital.

"People just fell all over each other, on top of one another," a woman who survived the crash told domestic television. "It was terrifying. There were whole families there."

Officials said the accident could have been caused by a maintenance vehicle sliding down an embankment and striking the train before it entered the tunnel near the coastal city of Hualien.

"There was a construction vehicle that didn't park properly and slid onto the rail track," Hualien county police chief Tsai Ding-hsien told reporters.

"This is our initial understanding and we are clarifying the cause of the incident," he added.

Local media pictures from the scene showed the back of a yellow flatbed truck on its side next to the train.

President Tsai Ing-wen's office said she had ordered hospitals to prepare for a mass casualty event.

Sadly the toll has risen again.



It is now 48 confirmed dead.



The one sliver of good news is rescue officials say there is no-one left trapped inside train now. — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) April 2, 2021

No people left trapped

The crash, north of the eastern city of Hualien, killed the driver of the train carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves.

Taiwan media said many people were standing as the train was so crowded, and were tossed about by the crash impact.

Pictures published by local news website UDN showed the front of the train inside the tunnel had been pulverised into a twisted mesh of metal.

Rescuers worked for hours to reach those trapped inside the tunnel and haul them out.

Footage released by the Taiwan Red Cross showed specialists with helmets and headlights walking on the roof of the stricken train inside the tunnel to reach survivors.

By mid-afternoon, officials said there were no people left inside the carriages.

At the site, Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung told reporters that it had been carrying about 490 people, higher than an earlier figure of 350 provided by fire authorities.

Due to a long history of deadly earthquakes, Taiwan has experienced rescue teams on permanent standby to deal with disasters and retrieve trapped people.

Escape by roof

"It felt like there was a sudden violent jolt and I found myself falling to the floor," an unidentified female survivor told the network.

"We broke the window to climb to the roof of the train to get out."

The accident occurred at the start of the busy annual Tomb Sweeping Festival, a long holiday weekend when Taiwan's roads and railways are usually packed.

During the festival, people return to ancestral villages to tidy up the graves of their relatives and make offerings.

Taiwan's eastern railway line is usually a popular tourist draw down its dramatic and less populated eastern coastline.

With the help of multiple tunnels and bridges, it winds its way through towering mountains and dramatic gorges before entering the picturesque Huadong Valley.

Friday's crash looks set to be one of Taiwan's worst railway accidents in recent decades.

The last major train derailment in Taiwan was in 2018 and left 18 people dead at the southern end of the same line.

The driver of the eight-carriage train was later charged with negligent homicide.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies