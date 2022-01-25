Fast News

At least 18 people killed in clashes between two groups in Sorong town of West Papua province, police say.

At least 18 people have been killed in clashes between two groups in the town of Sorong in Indonesia's West Papua province, police said.

"The clash broke out last night at 11 pm [local time]. It was a prolonged conflict from a clash on Saturday," Sorong police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan said in a statement on Tuesday.





This is a developing story and will be updated soon...

Source: AFP