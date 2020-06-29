Fast News

Afghan government and Taliban officials blame each other for killing at least 23 civilians in Sangin district of southern Helmand province.

At least 23 civilians were killed in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province after rockets fell on a cattle market.

Afghan government and Taliban officials immediately traded blame for the deaths on Monday in the open-air weekly cattle market in Sangin district.

Hundreds of villagers from neighbouring districts had gathered to trade sheep and goats when the rockets fell in the market.

A spokesman for Helmand's governor said the several rockets fired by Taliban insurgents landed close to the cattle market, killing many, including children.

Taliban officials blamed the government officials for killing the civilians.





This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Source: AP