New Delhi roads are swarmed by rows upon rows of tractors bearing flags of India and farm unions.

Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Tens of thousands of farmers have driven a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital New Delhi as the nation has celebrated Republic Day in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.

The capital’s roads is swarming with rows upon rows of tractors bearing flags of India and farm unions on Tuesday.

Farmers, wearing distinctive colourful turbans, shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what they call his “black laws.”

Thousands more marched on foot while dancing and singing, and at one place they were showered with flower petals by residents, some of whom recorded the unprecedented rally on their phones.

“We want to show Modi our strength,” said Satpal Singh, a farmer who marched into the capital on a tractor along with his family of five. “We will not surrender.”

Police in riot gear used tear gas and water cannon at two places to push back the protesters who tried to knock down barricades. Authorities also parked large trucks to barricade multiple routes so that farmers don't march to the interiors of the capital.

The farmer leaders said more than 10,000 tractors were to march through the capital for the rally and thousands of volunteers would try to help the police in keeping order.

New agricultural laws

The protests were set off by new agricultural laws Parliament passed in September. Modi’s government insists the laws will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment, but farmers fear cartelization and commercialisation of agriculture will devastate their earnings.

Farmers first tried to march to New Delhi in November but were stopped by police. Since then, unfazed by overnight chilly winter temperatures they have hunkered down with food and fuel supplies and threatened to besiege the capital until the farm laws are repealed.

The government has offered to amend the laws and suspend their implementation for 18 months. But farmers insist they will settle for nothing less than a complete repeal. They plan a march by foot to the Indian Parliament on February 1, when the country’s new budget will be presented.

Thin crowd to watch display of military power

The tractor rally overshadowed the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi even as the annual military parade was scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A thin crowd assembled beside the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard in New Delhi to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity.

People wore masks and adhered to social distancing as police and military battalions marched along the parade route. Several states displayed their floats to present their culture and the army showcased its latest equipment during the parade.

Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on January 26, 1950.

Indian Railway Protection Force personnel march during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, January 26, 2021. (AP)

Nine rounds of failed talks

Around half of India's population works in agriculture, and unrest among the estimated 150 million land-owning farmers represents one of the biggest challenges to the authority of Modi since he came to power in 2014.

Nine rounds of talks between the two sides have failed to end the protests.

The government's offer to delay the farm laws for 18 months has been rejected by farm leaders, who want a total repeal of the laws.

"The farm organisations have a very strong hold," said Ambar Kumar Ghosh, an analyst at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think-tank.

"They have the resources to mobilise support, and to continue the protest for a long time. They have also been very successful in keeping the protest really focused."

