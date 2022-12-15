Fast News

Landslide hits a campsite outside capital Kuala Lumpur, killing two and leaving 51 others unaccounted for, Selangor state authorities say.

Landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 metres above the campsite, and covered an area of about one acre, an official said. (TRTWorld)

At least two people have died and 51 are feared buried in a landslide that struck a campsite in Malaysia, officials said, as search and rescue personnel scoured the site for dozens still missing.

The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital, Kuala Lumpur, occurred about 3 am (1900 GMT) on the side of a road near a farmhouse that provides camping facilities, the state fire and rescue department said in a statement on Friday.

At least 31 people were rescued, said the department's director, Norazam Khamis.

Local media cited police as saying initial information indicated that some 100 people may have been at the campsite in Batang Kali when the incident occurred.

Forest and land clearance

The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 metres above the campsite, and covered an area of about 0.4 hectare, Khamis said.

The landslide took place just outside the Genting Highlands, a popular hill country area in Batang Kali district, north of the capital.

Selangor is the country's most affluent state and has suffered landslides before, often attributed to forest and land clearance.

The region is in its rainy season but no heavy rain or earthquakes were recorded overnight.

Source: Reuters