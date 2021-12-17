Twenty-seven people are feared dead after a blaze at a building in Osaka city, media reports say.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.
The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known. (TRTWorld)

Twenty-seven people are feared dead after a blaze at a building in Japan's Osaka city.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local media outlets, citing the fire department, said that 27 people were in "cardio-respiratory arrest" after the blaze in a commercial district on Friday, which was extinguished after half an hour.

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area, NHK said.

Twenty-eight people were believed to be affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of heart and lung failure, NHK reported.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known. 

This is a developing story and will be updated soon. 

Source: TRTWorld and agencies