Twenty-seven people are feared dead after a blaze at a building in Japan's Osaka city.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local media outlets, citing the fire department, said that 27 people were in "cardio-respiratory arrest" after the blaze in a commercial district on Friday, which was extinguished after half an hour.

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area, NHK said.

Twenty-eight people were believed to be affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of heart and lung failure, NHK reported.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

