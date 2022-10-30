Fast News

About 500 people were on bridge when it collapsed, local media reports.

Hundreds plunged into river after the bridge collapsed. (AA)

At least 60 people were killed and hundreds fell in the river as a suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday, an official said.

"We are rescuing people from the river," Brijesh Merja, a minister in the Gujarat government, told Anadolu Agency.

NDTV, a local broadcaster, said: "There were about 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed, with around 100 still trapped in the water".

Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi".

"Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to the chief minister of Gujarat about the incident.

"He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," Modi's office said on Twitter.