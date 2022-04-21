Fast News

A blast was reported inside a Shia mosque, killing and injuring several people, according to a Taliban official.

This is a breaking news. (TRTWorld)

An explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif has killed or injured at least 20 people, a local Taliban commander said.

"A blast happened in 2th district inside a Shia mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesperson for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters.

At least five people are dead and 65 others were injured, Anadolu Agency reported citing local media.

This is a developing story and will be updated