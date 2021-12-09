Fast News

The development follows Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement in October that the government was in talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for the first time since 2014.

A senior Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan commander based in eastern Afghanistan said the release was important as a confidence-building measure. (AFP Archive)

Authorities have released up to 100 Pakistani Taliban prisoners as part of a truce with the militant group.

"Up to 100 Taliban fighters have been released during the last 10 to 15 days, they are low-level fighters and will remain under observation," said a government official based in Peshawar on Thursday.

A security official in the city also confirmed the releases, from several prisons in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and added that they would not be moved to Afghanistan.

A senior Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan commander based in eastern Afghanistan told AFP that the release was important as a confidence-building measure.

"The TTP leadership has shown its willingness to increase the ceasefire for an indefinite period," the Taliban commander said and added that "talks with the Pakistani officials would continue".

The two government officials who spoke to AFP news agency also confirmed the extension of the truce.

Government-TTP talks

TTP – a separate movement that shares a common history with the Afghan Taliban – plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007.

Seven years after the military cracked down on the movement, Islamabad is trying to quell a TTP comeback linked to the victory of the Afghan Taliban across the border.

The two sides have been engaged in talks, with a one-month truce that was due to end on December 9 extended, the sources said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in October that the government was in talks with the TTP for the first time since 2014, facilitated by Afghanistan's new leaders who seized power in August.

The talks have angered many within Pakistan, who remember the brutal attacks – including on schools, hotels, churches and markets – which killed around 70,000 people, according to successive governments.

Thousands of TTP fighters are believed to be in Afghanistan, mostly in the rugged eastern highlands neighbouring Pakistan, where they sought shelter after the 2014 crackdown.

Made up mostly of ethnic Pashtuns, like the Afghan Taliban, it carried out hundreds of suicide and bomb attacks and kidnappings across the country for years before being crushed by a massive military operation.

