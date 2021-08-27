Fast News

At least 13 US soldiers and scores of people outside the airport, including Taliban members, were killed in the explosions on Thursday.

Evacuees board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 23, 2021. (Reuters)

The evacuation of civilians from Kabul has been accelerated after overnight attacks near the airport, a Western security official stationed at the airport told Reuters on Friday.

Flights were taking off regularly, said the official, who declined to be identified.

US evacuates more than 100,000 people

The United States has evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, the eve of the Taliban's return to power, the White House said Thursday.

"Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 100,100 people," the White House said in a statement issued hours after Daesh terrorist organisation suicide bombers attacked crowds gathered outside Kabul airport hoping to flee.

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the U.S. service members and Afghan victims killed and wounded. https://t.co/cYjfucz0Fl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 26, 2021

At least 28 Taliban members killed

At least 28 members of the Taliban were among the people killed in explosions overnight outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Taliban official told on Friday.

"We have lost more people than the Americans," said the official, who declined to be identified. He said there was no reason to extend the August 31 deadline for foreign forces to leave the country.

At least 13 US soldiers and scores of people outside the airport, including the Taliban members, were killed in the explosions on Thursday. More than 80 people have been killed in the twin explosions outside Kabul airport, Officials at the Emergency Hospital told TRT World.

Taliban condemns attack

The Taliban condemned the deadly blasts saying the US forces were responsible for security in the area where the explosion occurred.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport,” a statement released by the group’s spokesman on Twitter said.

“The explosion took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security.”

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah also calling it a “terrorist attack”.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport which killed and wounded a large number of the civilians,” he posted on Twitter.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies