Shinzo Abe is apparently shot at and collapses during a campaign speech, local media, say, adding the attacker is in police custody.

Shinzo Abe is showing no vital signs after the attack, local media report. (Reuters)

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has been attacked and left bleeding at a campaign event in the Nara region, local media reported.

Several outlets including the Kyodo news agency said on Friday the ex-premier had been attacked, with both Kyodo and public broadcaster NHK reporting the sound of an apparent gunshot.

Abe collapsed unconscious and first responders took him to the hospital, media reported, adding Abe was bleeding from his neck and authorities said that he is in cardio-respiratory arrest.





